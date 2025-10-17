Bodies of 2 women recovered from different places in Jharkhand's Palamu

Left Menu

Bodies of two women were recovered from two separate places in Jharkhands Palamu district on Friday, police said.Palamu Town Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Jyoti Lal Rajwar, told PTI that the body of a 30-year-old woman, identified as Suman Devi, was recovered from a canal in Hanuman Nagar area.The deceaseds in-laws live in Majhauli village.

PTI | Palamu | Updated: 17-10-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 22:04 IST
''The deceased's in-laws live in Majhauli village. It is unclear how she arrived in the city. The body was seen floating in the canal, which alerted the police. We are carrying out an investigation into the case,'' said Rajwar.

In another case, the body of a 21-year-old unmarried woman was recovered from Loinga, under Paton Police Station area.

''The woman had injuries on her face; the matter will be clarified after a thorough examination. Prima facie, there does not seem to be sexual assault. However, things will be clear only after the mortem examination,'' said Medininagar Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mani Bhushan Prasad.

Police have sent both bodies to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital in Palamu for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

