J-K govt sets up civil defence corps in 7 districts to strengthen disaster response

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 22:24 IST
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered to set up civil defence corps (CDCs) in seven districts of the Union Territory, officials said on Friday.

The decision aims to enhance emergency preparedness, minimize property damage, and maintain essential services during emergencies.

A notification to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti on the orders of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Civil Defence Act, 1968, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby constitutes Civil Defence Corps in the districts of Reasi, Ramban, Kishtwar, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kulgam," the notification said.

It added that the district magistrates of these districts will serve as controllers to command the corps within their respective jurisdictions.

The CDCs, established under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, are civilian volunteer organisations that work to save lives, minimise property damage and maintain essential services during emergencies.

While their original mandate was to protect the public from hostile attacks, the scope has since expanded to include response to natural and man-made disasters, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

