UPDATE 2-UK promises action to allow fans of Israel's Maccabi to attend match

Britain's government is doing everything in its power to make sure travelling fans of soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv can attend a match in Birmingham next month, interior minister Shabana Mahmood said on Friday, after an earlier ban. "Antisemitism is a stain on our society that shames us all. Every football fan, whoever they are, should be able to watch their team in safety," Mahmood said on X on Friday.

"This Government is doing everything in our power to ensure all fans can safely attend the game." A spokesperson for the government said earlier in a statement on Friday that it was working with the police "to ensure this game can safely go ahead, with all fans present".

English soccer club Aston Villa said away supporters of Israeli side Maccabi - who were involved in violence a year ago in Amsterdam - would be barred from the Europa League match on November 6 after West Midlands police expressed concerns about potential protests outside the stadium. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described the announcement as "shameful".

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted on X that it was "the wrong decision". "We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets," he wrote. "The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation." Culture minister Lisa Nandy was due to meet interior ministry officials to seek a "way through" the ban, an official told Sky News on Friday.

ISRAELI TEAMS A FOCUS FOR GAZA PROTESTS Maccabi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israeli teams have become a focus for pro-Palestinian protesters as passions over the conflict in Gaza have run high. Last November, more than 60 people were arrested in Amsterdam after clashes following a match between Maccabi and Ajax.

Police said anti-Israeli gangs on scooters chased and beat Maccabi fans. Five people were treated in hospital. Video verified by Reuters showed Maccabi fans in the days before the game chanting anti-Arab slogans. Police said Maccabi supporters burned a Palestinian flag, pulled down another and vandalised a taxi. The mayor later said she would not host Maccabi again. Fighting antisemitism is high on Starmer's agenda after two Jewish worshippers died on October 2 in an attack on a synagogue in Manchester. On Thursday, he pledged extra funding for protection of Jewish communities, who had accused his Labour government of neglecting them. "Well, I'm a bit surprised because we don't usually stop people from exercising their free will, I suppose," said soccer fan Jack Deathridge, who was speaking in Birmingham. "But I mean, I see what they're trying to do because it's very true. It might not be safe for them because, you know, there is a lot of stigma at the moment."

Also on Friday, Britain's government failed in a bid to block a legal challenge from the founder of the pro-Palestinian campaign group Palestine Action. The challenge relates to the government's decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws, a move that has angered free-speech campaigners. POLICE FEAR REPEAT OF AMSTERDAM VIOLENCE

West Midlands Police said they had recommended the ban on Maccabi fans to ensure public safety, adding in a statement: "This decision is based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam." The ban has drawn condemnation from lawmakers across Britain. The regional police commissioner, who is elected to oversee the police, and the area's mayor called for an immediate review.

However, the local independent member of parliament, Ayoub Khan, said Israeli teams should be banned from European competition. "From the moment that the match was announced, it was clear that there were latent safety risks that even our capable security and police authorities would not be able to fully manage," he said in a statement. Last Saturday, police in Norway used tear gas on pro-Palestinian demonstrators after the Israeli national team played in Oslo. On Tuesday in Udine, Italy, mostly peaceful protests at the team's second match ended in clashes involving police.

