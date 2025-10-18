Woman posing as judicial officer held for trying to defraud bank in UP's Bijnor

Police here on Friday arrested a woman posing as a judicial officer, along with her alleged assistant and driver, for attempting to fraudulently secure a Rs 30 lakh personal loan from a private bank.

Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal said the accused, identified as Ayesha Parveen, had claimed to be a judge posted in Rampur. She, along with a local advocate named Anas, had submitted documents to the Bijnor branch of a bank to apply for a personal loan worth Rs 30 lakh.

After the loan was approved, the woman arrived at the bank to receive the payment. However, bank officials grew suspicious and cross-verified the documents, which were found to be forged.

''All three have been arrested for attempting to defraud the bank using forged documents,'' said the officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)