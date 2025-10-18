Woman posing as judicial officer held for trying to defraud bank in UP's Bijnor

Left Menu

Police here on Friday arrested a woman posing as a judicial officer, along with her alleged assistant and driver, for attempting to fraudulently secure a Rs 30 lakh personal loan from a private bank.Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal said the accused, identified as Ayesha Parveen, had claimed to be a judge posted in Rampur.

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 18-10-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 11:09 IST
Police here on Friday arrested a woman posing as a judicial officer, along with her alleged assistant and driver, for attempting to fraudulently secure a Rs 30 lakh personal loan from a private bank.

Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal said the accused, identified as Ayesha Parveen, had claimed to be a judge posted in Rampur. She, along with a local advocate named Anas, had submitted documents to the Bijnor branch of a bank to apply for a personal loan worth Rs 30 lakh.

After the loan was approved, the woman arrived at the bank to receive the payment. However, bank officials grew suspicious and cross-verified the documents, which were found to be forged.

''All three have been arrested for attempting to defraud the bank using forged documents,'' said the officer.

