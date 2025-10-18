UP CM Yogi Adityanth to visit Ayodhya's Nishad Basti, Devkali slums during Deepotsav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will celebrate the ninth iteration of Deepotsav in Ayodhya with visits to Nishad Basti and Devkali slums, officials said on Saturday.

The Nishad community includes dozens of riverine castes in north India and is considered an Extremely Backward Caste (EBC). An official statement said the chief minister will visit Hanumangarhi temple first on Sunday and then will do special worship at the Ram Temple on the main day of the Deepotsav. This will be followed by meetings with prominent saints and monks from the holy city.

Later, in Abhiramdas Nagar, Adityanath is expected to join the Nishad community's celebration with about 400 people. He will also visit a few homes, light lamps, distribute sweets and trophies to children, and interact with senior citizens, the statement said.

The chief minister will then visit the Devkali ward's slum settlements to continue the celebration.

The repair of roads, decoration with lamps, and beautification are underway in the settlements ahead of Adityanath's visit, the statement said.

The statement said the visits have been planned to deliver the message that ''no lamp should be extinguished in any house of Lord Shri Ram's city''.

On the occasion, Adityanath will pray to Lord Ram for the prosperity, peace, and welfare of the state, the statement said. The chief minister will also follow his annual Diwali tradition and spend time with Gorakhpur's Vantangiya community in the Kushmi forest on Monday.

