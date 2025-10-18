Rajnath to pay homage to fallen personnel at National Police Memorial on Oct 21

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lay a wreath at the National Police Memorial here on October 21 and pay homage to the 10 valiant policemen who laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959, officials said on Saturday.

A joint parade of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police will be held as part of the event.

Singh will lay a wreath at National New Delhi on October 21, on Police Commemoration Day, the defence ministry said in a statement.

''On October 21, 1959, 10 valiant policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day every year,'' it said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, heads of CAPFs or CPOs, among others, will also lay wreaths. Retired DGs, officers from the police fraternity and other dignitaries will also attend the event.

Singh will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the National Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri on Police Commemoration Day in 2018.

The museum at the memorial is conceptualised as a historical and evolving exhibition on policing in India.

CAPFs organise band display, parade and retreat ceremony at the National Police Memorial on every Saturday and Sunday in the evening, starting one hour prior to sunset.

The memorial comprises a Central Sculpture, a Wall of Valour and a museum. The Central Sculpture, which is a 30-ft-high granite monolith cenotaph, stands for the strength, resilience and selfless service of police personnel.

The Wall of Valour, on which the names of martyrs are engraved, stands as a steadfast acknowledgement of the bravery and sacrifice of police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty since Independence.

