Left Menu

Jharkhand: 5 arrested in connection with robbery at Jamshedpur house

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 18-10-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 19:29 IST
Jharkhand: 5 arrested in connection with robbery at Jamshedpur house
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were arrested in connection with a robbery at a house in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city, police said on Saturday.

Jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 20 lakhs were robbed from the house in the Kadma police station area on the night of October 9, they said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by SP (City) Kumar Sivashish, apprehended the accused in raids in various parts of the city, they added.

The accused were identified as Md Saddam, Fahim Alam, Krishna Lohar alias Padi, Siyoraj Singh alias Jasse Paji, and Kunal Singh Munda, police said.

Among the items seized from them was a country-made loaded pistol, a gold bracelet, a scooter without a registration number, and an autorickshaw.

Those arrested were earlier involved in cases of murder, burglary and theft, among others, police said.

Raids were continuing to nab their other associates, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP leader slams party

Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP lead...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory at Australian GP

UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory...

 Global
3
Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Egypt
4
India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain

India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025