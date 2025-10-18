Navy commanders to hold crucial deliberations at 3-day conference next week

Top commanders of the Indian Navy will carry out a comprehensive review of India's national security challenges at a three-day conclave next week against the backdrop of the force maintaining a high-level of combat readiness following Operation Sindoor.

The commanders are expected to delve into the Navy's roadmap to enhance its overall prowess that will include structured deliberations on ways to incorporate artificial intelligence, big data and quantum computing into the force's overall operations, officials said on Saturday.

The biannual naval commanders will be held in New Delhi from October 22 to 24.

''The Navy's focus on enhancing combat capabilities, interoperability, and joint operations with Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Coast Guards underscores its resolve to deter emerging threats and showcase maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific,'' said an official.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan are among those who will address the commanders.

The conference will serve as a platform for close interaction with national leadership and bureaucrats, and fine-tune the Navy's outlook towards mitigating multi-dimensional challenges in the current geo-strategic environment, the official said.

The interactions with Gen Chauhan will be aimed at harnessing synergy in joint planning and execution of operations with the other three forces and optimising resources for capability enhancement.

The chief of the naval staff, along with the commander-in-chiefs, will review and assess plans pertaining to the overall security situation in the Indian Ocean region, said the official cited above.

''Paradigms related to naval operations, training and resource-availability towards varied operational tasking in the current scenario would also be (on) agenda for discussion,'' he said.

''The commanders would also delve into the Navy's roadmap for the future prospects, including key enablers, improved operational logistics and digitisation,'' he said.

The official said the discussions are planned to review disruptive technologies, namely AI and big data.

On a broader canvas, Navy's apex leadership will review its operational preparedness on Western and Eastern seaboards, and boost indigenisation under the 'Make in India' initiative.

