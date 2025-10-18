Bengal school jobs scam: ED files chargesheet against TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in connection with irregularities in the West Bengal Secondary School Certificate examination process, an official said.The chargesheet was submitted before the Bankshall Court here, 60 days after Sahas arrest, he said.We have filed a chargesheet today against Jiban Krishna Saha. Chatterjee was suspended from the party by the ruling TMC in West Bengal after his arrest by the ED.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in connection with irregularities in the West Bengal Secondary School Certificate examination process, an official said.
The chargesheet was submitted before the Bankshall Court here, 60 days after Saha's arrest, he said.
''We have filed a chargesheet today against Jiban Krishna Saha. It's an 80-page document,'' the officer told PTI. The central agency had arrested Saha in August for his alleged involvement in the scam, including manipulation of question papers and bribery.
The chargesheet details multiple aspects of the investigation, including financial transactions totalling around Rs 1.5 crore "linked to Saha", the officer said. Chatterjee was suspended from the party by the ruling TMC in West Bengal after his arrest by the ED.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rishad Hossain takes 6-35 as Bangladesh routs West Indies in first ODI
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee demands immediate revocation of Gorkha interlocutor's appointment, in letter to PM Modi.
Kolkata Metro to run special night services along East-West corridor on Kali Puja
In letter to PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee claims interlocutor on Gorkha-related issues appointed without consulting West Bengal govt.
PIB FactCheck debunks fake video of Western Command chief on Taliban