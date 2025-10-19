Left Menu

Russia says it took control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-10-2025 14:58 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Russian forces had pushed Ukrainian forces out of the settlements of Chunyshyne in the Donetsk region and of Poltavka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian forces had also destroyed a U.S.-made Himars rocket launcher system in Ukraine's Chernihiv region using an "Iskander-M" missile, the ministry said.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.

