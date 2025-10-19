Left Menu

Jharkhand: Man mows down younger brother with truck after dispute over EMIs

A man mowed down his younger brother with a truck following a dispute over loan instalment payments in Jharkhands Deoghar district on Sunday, police said.The incident took place around noon within Devipur police station limits when the accused, identified as Sanjeet Jaiswal 42, allegedly drove a truck over his younger brother Bittu 35, who was washing his motorcycle near a roadside eatery on Chaudharidih Main Road, police said.Sanjeet fled the spot leaving his truck behind, police added.Preliminary investigation suggest that the two brothers had an ongoing dispute over payment of EMIs for a truck purchased in Bittus name.

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 19-10-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 17:54 IST
Jharkhand: Man mows down younger brother with truck after dispute over EMIs
  • Country:
  • India

A man mowed down his younger brother with a truck following a dispute over loan instalment payments in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around noon within Devipur police station limits when the accused, identified as Sanjeet Jaiswal (42), allegedly drove a truck over his younger brother Bittu (35), who was washing his motorcycle near a roadside eatery on Chaudharidih Main Road, police said.

Sanjeet fled the spot leaving his truck behind, police added.

''Preliminary investigation suggest that the two brothers had an ongoing dispute over payment of EMIs for a truck purchased in Bittu's name. Sanjeet, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, fled the spot after committing the crime,'' Devipur police station officer-in-charge Sandip Krishna told PTI.

''Family members told police that Sanjeet was the second among seven brothers while the victim, Bittu was the fifth. At Sanjeet's request, Bittu helped him buy a mini truck so that he could earn a livelihood. However, there were frequent disputes between the two over payment of EMIs for the vehicle,'' the officer added.

''Despite repeated requests, Sanjeet refused to clear the dues. On Sunday morning, while Bittu was cleaning his bike outside the eatery he owned, Sanjeet—who had been drinking since morning—suddenly started his truck and ran over his brother,'' Krishna said.

Police have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem examination to Deoghar Sadar Hospital.

''We have started a manhunt for the accused and will nab him soon,'' a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of defeating BJP

J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of ...

 India
2
Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

 Global
3
Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, NHK says

Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, NHK says

 Japan
4
Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025