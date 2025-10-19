Left Menu

Five men nabbed as police foil dacoity bid in Hazaribag

Five persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhands Hazaribag when they were on the way to commit a dacoity, police said on Sunday.Among the items seized from them were two loaded pistols and two motorcycles, they said.SP Anjani Anjan said that acting on a tip-off, police reached Canary Hill in the Korrah police station area on Saturday.On seeing the police, the criminals started fleeing.

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 19-10-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 20:45 IST
Five men nabbed as police foil dacoity bid in Hazaribag
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Hazaribag when they were on the way to commit a dacoity, police said on Sunday.

Among the items seized from them were two loaded pistols and two motorcycles, they said.

SP Anjani Anjan said that acting on a tip-off, police reached Canary Hill in the Korrah police station area on Saturday.

''On seeing the police, the criminals started fleeing. The police team chased them and nabbed five people. During interrogation, those arrested confessed that they had gathered to commit dacoity in Korrah,'' he said.

The gang was involved in a dacoity at a birthday party in Patratu village last week. Mobile phones, gold ornaments and Rs 90,000 in cash were robbed, he added.

Those arrested were identified as Dhani Ram Soren alias Nepali (40), Balram Munda (40), Kishore Kumar alias Bihari (28), Taiyab Ansari (28) and Vikas Kumar (31).

Dhani Ram Soren and Balram Munda were wanted in 17 cases, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee says

South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee ...

 South Korea
2
Swimming-Australia's McKeown, O'Callaghan start post-Titmus era in style

Swimming-Australia's McKeown, O'Callaghan start post-Titmus era in style

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares led higher by Japan jump, China GDP beats

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares led higher by Japan jump, China GDP beats

 Global
4
China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025