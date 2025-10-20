British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports
British troops will be given new powers to shoot down drones threatening UK military bases, the Telegraph reported on Sunday citing an upcoming announcement from British defence minister John Healey. Healey is expected to unveil his vision on how to protect Britain's most critical military bases in response to a growing threat posed by Russia, the newspaper said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
