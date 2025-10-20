Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Macron Unite to Pressure Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the importance of pressuring Russia to resolve the war. Zelenskiy confirmed their upcoming meeting and emphasized recent diplomatic dialogues. The leaders aim to collaborate on increasing diplomatic pressure on Russia through international partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:03 IST
  • Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron on strategies to increase pressure on Russia.

The two leaders focused on the need to leverage international alliances to confront the initiator of the ongoing conflict, with a mutual understanding of meeting soon.

Zelenskiy emphasized the role of recent diplomatic contacts and their partnership to achieve a resolution in the current geopolitical tensions through concerted pressure on Russia.

