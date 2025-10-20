Zelenskiy and Macron Unite to Pressure Russia

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron on strategies to increase pressure on Russia.

The two leaders focused on the need to leverage international alliances to confront the initiator of the ongoing conflict, with a mutual understanding of meeting soon.

Zelenskiy emphasized the role of recent diplomatic contacts and their partnership to achieve a resolution in the current geopolitical tensions through concerted pressure on Russia.

