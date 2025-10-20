Dramatic Turn: Accused Constable's Killer Shot Dead in Nizamabad
A 24-year-old man accused of killing a constable in Nizamabad, Telangana, was shot dead by police as he allegedly tried to escape. Shaik Riyaz, involved in a previous vehicle theft, fired at police while fleeing, prompting retaliatory fire. Investigation continues around the dramatic escape attempt.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic development unfolded in Nizamabad district, Telangana, as police shot dead a 24-year-old man, Shaik Riyaz, accused of fatally stabbing a constable. The incident occurred at the Nizamabad government hospital amid an escape attempt.
Riyaz, previously involved in a vehicle theft case, snatched a pistol and fired at police during his escape. The police were forced to retaliate, resulting in his death. This incident was confirmed by a release from the DGP office.
The constable, Pramod, was stabbed in the chest by Riyaz during transfer to a police station. Apart from Pramod, a Sub-Inspector sustained injuries. The situation is under further investigation as authorities dig deeper into Riyaz's actions.
