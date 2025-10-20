Left Menu

Dramatic Turn: Accused Constable's Killer Shot Dead in Nizamabad

A 24-year-old man accused of killing a constable in Nizamabad, Telangana, was shot dead by police as he allegedly tried to escape. Shaik Riyaz, involved in a previous vehicle theft, fired at police while fleeing, prompting retaliatory fire. Investigation continues around the dramatic escape attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:53 IST
Dramatic Turn: Accused Constable's Killer Shot Dead in Nizamabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic development unfolded in Nizamabad district, Telangana, as police shot dead a 24-year-old man, Shaik Riyaz, accused of fatally stabbing a constable. The incident occurred at the Nizamabad government hospital amid an escape attempt.

Riyaz, previously involved in a vehicle theft case, snatched a pistol and fired at police during his escape. The police were forced to retaliate, resulting in his death. This incident was confirmed by a release from the DGP office.

The constable, Pramod, was stabbed in the chest by Riyaz during transfer to a police station. Apart from Pramod, a Sub-Inspector sustained injuries. The situation is under further investigation as authorities dig deeper into Riyaz's actions.

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025