Dramatic Turn: Accused Constable's Killer Shot Dead in Nizamabad

A dramatic development unfolded in Nizamabad district, Telangana, as police shot dead a 24-year-old man, Shaik Riyaz, accused of fatally stabbing a constable. The incident occurred at the Nizamabad government hospital amid an escape attempt.

Riyaz, previously involved in a vehicle theft case, snatched a pistol and fired at police during his escape. The police were forced to retaliate, resulting in his death. This incident was confirmed by a release from the DGP office.

The constable, Pramod, was stabbed in the chest by Riyaz during transfer to a police station. Apart from Pramod, a Sub-Inspector sustained injuries. The situation is under further investigation as authorities dig deeper into Riyaz's actions.