Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza Faces New Challenges Amid Renewed Violence
Three people were killed near the ceasefire line in Gaza as tensions renewed, threatening the fragile truce. U.S. envoys are in Israel to advocate for the second phase of a ceasefire plan, despite recent violence that tested its stability. Both sides commit to the ceasefire amid ongoing negotiations.
Three people were killed near the ceasefire line in Gaza on Monday, escalating tensions in the region. This incident comes as U.S. envoys arrive in Israel to support advancing the fragile truce, which faced significant disturbance over the weekend.
Efforts by U.S. and Arab mediators are intensifying to maintain calm, following deadly exchanges in Gaza. Israel's retaliatory strikes on Sunday were in response to a Palestinian attack that violated the established truce line in Rafah, southern Gaza, killing two Israeli soldiers.
Despite the recent violence, U.S. envoys, including Jared Kushner, encourage moving forward with the next phase of the ceasefire plan. Meanwhile, ongoing hostilities create uncertainty for Gaza's residents, who fear more violence and rising commodity prices. Negotiations continue amid calls for a peaceful resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
