Gyeongju Gears Up: Asia-Pacific Economic Powerhouses Converge

South Korea strengthens security in Gyeongju for the APEC summit, hosting world leaders including US President Trump and Chinese President Xi. Extensive preparations involve 18,500 personnel, anti-drone tech, and heightened alert levels. The summit runs from October 31 to November 1, attracting global industry leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:08 IST
South Korea is ramping up security in Gyeongju, the southeastern city preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. This pivotal event, scheduled for October 31 to November 1, will see 21 member economies, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, converge amid heightened tensions.

A massive security operation involving 18,500 police officers, SWAT teams, and coast guard personnel is underway. Advanced technology like anti-drone jammers and armored vehicles will fortify the event's safety as international dignitaries gather in this historically rich city.

As terrorism alert levels rise, South Korea's Presidential Security Service leads the effort, with nationwide security levels elevated. The focus remains on ensuring smooth proceedings and curbing discrimination against foreigners, set against a backdrop of recent anti-Chinese rallies.

