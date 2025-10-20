Left Menu

Tragedy in Jalna: Stray Dogs Claim Toddler's Life

A tragic incident in Jalna city, Maharashtra, where a three-year-old girl named Pari Goswami was mauled to death by stray dogs after wandering out of her house early Monday morning. The police are investigating the accidental death case after a constable intervened to save her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:23 IST
Tragedy in Jalna: Stray Dogs Claim Toddler's Life
toddler
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Maharashtra's Jalna city, a three-year-old girl named Pari Goswami was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on Monday morning.

The tragedy occurred in the Yashwant Nagar area when Pari, who had stayed behind with her father, wandered out of her house around 3:30 am in search of her mother.

Despite the efforts of a nearby police constable who noticed the attack and chased the dogs away, the girl succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, prompting authorities to register an accidental death case. An investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Court Halts Trump's Gender Curriculum Mandate

Federal Court Halts Trump's Gender Curriculum Mandate

 Global
2
Nomination Day Drama: Arrests in Bihar Elections Stir Controversy

Nomination Day Drama: Arrests in Bihar Elections Stir Controversy

 India
3
U.S. Export Rule Sparks Industry Backlash Amid Global Trade Tensions

U.S. Export Rule Sparks Industry Backlash Amid Global Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Judge Questions Federal Aggression in Chicago Immigration Crackdown

Judge Questions Federal Aggression in Chicago Immigration Crackdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025