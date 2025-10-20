Tragedy in Jalna: Stray Dogs Claim Toddler's Life
A tragic incident in Jalna city, Maharashtra, where a three-year-old girl named Pari Goswami was mauled to death by stray dogs after wandering out of her house early Monday morning. The police are investigating the accidental death case after a constable intervened to save her.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident in Maharashtra's Jalna city, a three-year-old girl named Pari Goswami was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on Monday morning.
The tragedy occurred in the Yashwant Nagar area when Pari, who had stayed behind with her father, wandered out of her house around 3:30 am in search of her mother.
Despite the efforts of a nearby police constable who noticed the attack and chased the dogs away, the girl succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, prompting authorities to register an accidental death case. An investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy on the Highway: Toll Booth Hit-and-Run in J-K
Tragedy in Mozambique: Kollam Native's Fate Sealed in Boat Mishap
Tragedy Strikes: Police Constable's Suicide Attempt Shocks Indore
Tragedy at Sea: Kollam Man Confirmed Dead in Mozambique Boat Mishap
Security Forces Thwart Potential Tragedy in Kashmir