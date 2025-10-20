Tragedy in Jalna: Stray Dogs Claim Toddler's Life

In a heart-wrenching incident in Maharashtra's Jalna city, a three-year-old girl named Pari Goswami was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on Monday morning.

The tragedy occurred in the Yashwant Nagar area when Pari, who had stayed behind with her father, wandered out of her house around 3:30 am in search of her mother.

Despite the efforts of a nearby police constable who noticed the attack and chased the dogs away, the girl succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, prompting authorities to register an accidental death case. An investigation is ongoing.

