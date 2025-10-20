Sarkozy’s Legal Battles: Shadows of Power and Influence

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is set to begin a five-year prison term on Tuesday, following his conviction for criminal conspiracy related to illegal campaign financing from Libya during Muammar Gaddafi's regime. Although influential in French politics, Sarkozy will serve his sentence irrespective of ongoing appeals.

This is Sarkozy's third conviction for fraud-related charges since his presidential term from 2007 to 2012. The allegations, initially made by Gaddafi's son, claimed that Sarkozy's campaign received millions of euros. The judge found no direct evidence linking Sarkozy to such transactions, but deemed him guilty due to associations with Libyan contacts.

Additionally, Sarkozy faces other legal challenges, including a conviction for securing inside information in return for favors, and illegal campaign financing linked to his 2012 re-election bid. The European Court of Human Rights is considering an appeal, yet his sentence is active.

(With inputs from agencies.)