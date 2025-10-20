Security Forces Thwart Potential Tragedy in Kashmir

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir averted a potential disaster on Monday with the timely discovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Shopian district. The device, suspected to have been planted by terrorists, was found along the roadside in Heff during a routine patrol by the forces.

Officials reported that upon identifying the IED, a bomb disposal squad was immediately deployed to the location. The squad successfully neutralized the explosive, ensuring the safety of the area and its residents.

The quick action of the security personnel prevented what could have been a devastating event, highlighting the ongoing vigilance required in the region to combat threats from militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)