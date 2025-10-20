Left Menu

Dramatic Arrests in Ranchi: Restaurant Owner's Murder Unveiled

Three individuals, including the key culprit and a suspended policeman, were arrested in connection with the murder of a restaurant owner in Ranchi. The police apprehended them after an encounter and discovered firearms. The incident stemmed from a customer dispute over non-vegetarian biryani served mistakenly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:46 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand Police have detained three individuals, including the prime suspect and a dismissed policeman, in relation to the murder of a restaurant owner in Ranchi. The arrests followed a dramatic police encounter, shedding light on a shocking case triggered by a customer complaint over biryani.

The police orchestration unfolded as they pursued leads from an arrested suspect, Prashant Kumar Singh, resulting in the engagement of the main suspect, Abhishek Singh, and a former law enforcement officer, Harendra Singh. Abhishek sustained leg injuries in a gunfight, with both he and Harendra facing serious allegations.

This high-stakes operation, which unfolded near the ITBP camp in the Kanke police area, culminated in the confiscation of firearms, cash, and vehicles. Authorities have launched a manhunt for a fourth suspect, Amit Thakur, ensuring the pursuit of justice in this unraveling story of criminal conspiracy.

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

