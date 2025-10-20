Dramatic Arrests in Ranchi: Restaurant Owner's Murder Unveiled
Three individuals, including the key culprit and a suspended policeman, were arrested in connection with the murder of a restaurant owner in Ranchi. The police apprehended them after an encounter and discovered firearms. The incident stemmed from a customer dispute over non-vegetarian biryani served mistakenly.
In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand Police have detained three individuals, including the prime suspect and a dismissed policeman, in relation to the murder of a restaurant owner in Ranchi. The arrests followed a dramatic police encounter, shedding light on a shocking case triggered by a customer complaint over biryani.
The police orchestration unfolded as they pursued leads from an arrested suspect, Prashant Kumar Singh, resulting in the engagement of the main suspect, Abhishek Singh, and a former law enforcement officer, Harendra Singh. Abhishek sustained leg injuries in a gunfight, with both he and Harendra facing serious allegations.
This high-stakes operation, which unfolded near the ITBP camp in the Kanke police area, culminated in the confiscation of firearms, cash, and vehicles. Authorities have launched a manhunt for a fourth suspect, Amit Thakur, ensuring the pursuit of justice in this unraveling story of criminal conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
