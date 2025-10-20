Left Menu

Graham Linehan Cleared After Transgender Post Controversy

Graham Linehan, co-creator of 'Father Ted', will not face charges after his arrest at Heathrow Airport for alleged incitement to violence regarding transgender issue posts on X. The incident sparked debate on free speech, gaining attention from activists and political figures like Nigel Farage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Graham Linehan, the Irish co-creator of the popular TV comedy show 'Father Ted', has announced he will not face further legal consequences following an earlier arrest linked to comments made about transgender issues on the social media platform, X.

Linehan, known for his outspoken criticism of transgender activism, was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport in September under suspicion of inciting violence after traveling from the United States. His arrest drew significant attention among free speech advocates and was notably raised in a U.S. Congress committee meeting by Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform UK party.

Linehan shared on X that the police have notified his legal team that no further action will be taken regarding his Heathrow arrest. The Crown Prosecution Service has not provided an immediate response for further comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

