Tragedy on the Highway: Toll Booth Hit-and-Run in J-K

A shocking incident unfolded late Monday at the Chinar crossing near Model Town in Sopore, Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, when a speeding truck hit two employees working at a toll checkpost. Officials reported that one employee was killed, and another was seriously injured.

The tragedy occurred as the employees signaled the truck to stop, but instead, they were struck by the vehicle. The driver managed to flee the scene, raising questions about the motive behind the incident and prompting a police investigation.

Local authorities confirmed the employees were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one succumbed to injuries while the other was transferred for advanced medical care. The truck has been seized, and a manhunt is underway for the driver whose intentions remain unclear at this stage.