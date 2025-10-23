Left Menu

Pakistan Bans Tehreek-e-Labbaik Under Anti-Terrorism Act

Pakistan's cabinet has approved banning the extremist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the Anti-Terrorism Act due to its violent protests. The TLP has a history of inciting violence and was previously banned in 2021. Authorities are taking action against TLP activists and their support network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Lahore | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:45 IST
In a decisive move, Pakistan's cabinet has approved the banning of the extremist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party under the Anti-Terrorism Act, following a series of violent protests instigated across the country in recent weeks.

The decision was reached at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following a proposal by the Punjab government. The meeting highlighted the TLP's history of inciting violence, including its past ban in 2021, which was temporarily lifted with conditions against further unrest.

Authorities are actively moving against the TLP's network, including the arrest of over 6,000 activists and the seizure of its mosques and seminaries. The government emphasizes zero tolerance for violence and illegal weapons possession, reinforcing the state's commitment to maintaining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

