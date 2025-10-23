Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: IPS Officer Accused and Accuser Engage in Legal Battle

An IPS officer in Chhattisgarh is facing accusations of harassment by a sub-inspector's wife, who is herself accused of blackmail. A two-member committee will investigate the matter, involving senior police officials. The officer claims the woman has been extorting money and making threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:25 IST
In a developing scandal, an Indian Police Service officer of Chhattisgarh, Ratan Lal Dangi, stands accused of committing physical, mental, and financial harassment against a woman, who is married to a sub-inspector. A counter-complaint of blackmail has been lodged by Dangi against the woman, officials disclosed on Thursday.

The allegations, emerging from a complaint filed on October 15, have prompted the formation of a two-member investigation committee at the police headquarters. This committee includes Inspector General of Police Dr. Anand Chhabra and Deputy Inspector General of Police Milna Kurre, tasked with probing the serious claims and recommending subsequent actions based on their findings.

Dangi, in his defense to PTI, claimed the woman has been blackmailing him since his tenure as Deputy Inspector General in Dantewada during 2017-18. He stated she threatened to disseminate compromising videos of his wife and demanded money. With these ongoing threats, Dangi expressed frustration and sought police intervention.

