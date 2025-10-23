Odisha Political Murder: Close Aides Arrested in High-Profile Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Odisha Police on Thursday apprehended another 'close aide' of former Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda. This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabash Panda.

On Wednesday, authorities had already taken into custody 12 individuals, including Bikram Kumar Panda himself, former Berhampur mayor Siva Shankar Das, corporator Malaya Bisoyi, and Panda's associate Madan Dalei.

Pitabash Panda was brutally killed by two gunmen near his residence at Baikuntha Nagar on October 6. The recent arrest involves Sunil Kumar Hota, a businessman from Jeypore, who allegedly provided refuge to one of the killers at his farmhouse, according to Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

(With inputs from agencies.)