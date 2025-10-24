Clash at Korba: Protesters vs Security Forces at SECL Mines
A farmers' group accused CISF of lathi-charging protestors seeking compensation and rehabilitation against SECL in Chhattisgarh. CISF claims they entered a prohibited zone disrupting operations. Injured villagers and leaders were reportedly detained, sparking larger protests demanding action against officials involved. An official investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Tensions escalated in Korba, Chhattisgarh, as a farmers' group alleged that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel lathi-charged protesters at the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) site. The protesters were demanding employment, rehabilitation, and compensation from SECL.
The SECL, however, maintained that the protestors intruded into a restricted zone at the Gevra mine, disrupting coal production. The quick intervention by CISF aimed to prevent hindrance in operations, yet the protest allegedly remained peaceful, according to eyewitnesses.
Injuries were reported among the protestors, including notable leaders like Kisan Sabha district secretary, Deepak Sahu. The backlash led to heightened demonstrations at Dipka police station, with villagers demanding legal action against the officer responsible for the lathi charge. The incident is now under official investigation.
