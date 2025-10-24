Tragedy Strikes: Journalist Laxmi Narayan Singh Fatally Attacked
A journalist named Laxmi Narayan Singh was killed by unidentified assailants near a hotel. Police are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers. Singh was the nephew of a notable legal figure, and efforts are underway to apprehend those responsible for the attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-10-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 01:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded as a 54-year-old journalist, Laxmi Narayan Singh, was brutally attacked near a hotel, leading to his untimely demise, according to police reports.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya confirmed that Singh, also known as Pappu, succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Pushkar Verma stated that Singh was related to a former High Court Bar Association president. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to trace the assailants, with police teams actively working to make arrests.
- READ MORE ON:
- journalist
- hack
- attack
- Laxmi Narayan Singh
- Pappu
- police
- investigation
- crime
- assailants
- death
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tractor-Trolley Incident Leaves Police Officer Critically Injured During Festive Procession
Delhi Police Foil ISIS Plot: Two Arrested
Mysterious Death of Woman Sparks Murder Investigation in Begumpet
Andhra Pradesh bus fire: 12 people killed, say police.
Private bus catches fire in Andhra's Kurnool district, several casualties feared: Police.