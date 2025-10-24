Tragedy Strikes: Journalist Laxmi Narayan Singh Fatally Attacked

A tragic incident unfolded as a 54-year-old journalist, Laxmi Narayan Singh, was brutally attacked near a hotel, leading to his untimely demise, according to police reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya confirmed that Singh, also known as Pappu, succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pushkar Verma stated that Singh was related to a former High Court Bar Association president. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to trace the assailants, with police teams actively working to make arrests.