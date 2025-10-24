Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Journalist Laxmi Narayan Singh Fatally Attacked

A journalist named Laxmi Narayan Singh was killed by unidentified assailants near a hotel. Police are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers. Singh was the nephew of a notable legal figure, and efforts are underway to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-10-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 01:48 IST
A tragic incident unfolded as a 54-year-old journalist, Laxmi Narayan Singh, was brutally attacked near a hotel, leading to his untimely demise, according to police reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya confirmed that Singh, also known as Pappu, succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pushkar Verma stated that Singh was related to a former High Court Bar Association president. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to trace the assailants, with police teams actively working to make arrests.

