Alabama Man Executed Amid Controversy Over Nitrogen Gas Method
Anthony Boyd, convicted of participating in a 1993 murder over a drug debt, was executed in Alabama using nitrogen gas. Boyd maintained his innocence and criticized the justice system in his final words. The state's controversial use of nitrogen gas has faced legal scrutiny and criticism over its constitutionality.
In a controversial execution, Anthony Boyd, a condemned inmate in Alabama, was executed using nitrogen gas for his role in a 1993 murder relating to a minor drug debt. The case has renewed debates on capital punishment methods, with Boyd denying his involvement until the end.
Boyd, 54, maintained his innocence in his final moments, criticizing the criminal justice system in his last words. Although his execution for the killing of Gregory Huguley took longer than previous cases, Alabama insists the involuntary actions seen in inmates during such executions result from oxygen deprivation.
The U.S. Supreme Court, denying Boyd's request to halt the execution, faced objections from some justices regarding the use of nitrogen gas. Justice Sotomayor highlighted mounting evidence questioning the constitutionality of the method, labeling it an 'experiment' that undermines the nation's dignity.
