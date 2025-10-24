Left Menu

Alabama Man Executed Amid Controversy Over Nitrogen Gas Method

Anthony Boyd, convicted of participating in a 1993 murder over a drug debt, was executed in Alabama using nitrogen gas. Boyd maintained his innocence and criticized the justice system in his final words. The state's controversial use of nitrogen gas has faced legal scrutiny and criticism over its constitutionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atmore | Updated: 24-10-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 05:35 IST
Alabama Man Executed Amid Controversy Over Nitrogen Gas Method
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial execution, Anthony Boyd, a condemned inmate in Alabama, was executed using nitrogen gas for his role in a 1993 murder relating to a minor drug debt. The case has renewed debates on capital punishment methods, with Boyd denying his involvement until the end.

Boyd, 54, maintained his innocence in his final moments, criticizing the criminal justice system in his last words. Although his execution for the killing of Gregory Huguley took longer than previous cases, Alabama insists the involuntary actions seen in inmates during such executions result from oxygen deprivation.

The U.S. Supreme Court, denying Boyd's request to halt the execution, faced objections from some justices regarding the use of nitrogen gas. Justice Sotomayor highlighted mounting evidence questioning the constitutionality of the method, labeling it an 'experiment' that undermines the nation's dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

 Global
2
NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing their families' welfare: Modi at Samastipur rally.

NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing the...

 India
3
Pakistan pull out of junior hockey World Cup to be held in India in November-December: FIH confirms to PTI.

Pakistan pull out of junior hockey World Cup to be held in India in November...

 Global
4
The team replacing Pakistan in junior hockey World Cup will be announced soon: FIH.

The team replacing Pakistan in junior hockey World Cup will be announced soo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025