Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Claims Lives

In a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh, a private bus bound for Hyderabad caught fire after a collision with a motorcycle, resulting in 12 fatalities early Friday. The accident took place near Chinnatekur in the Kurnool district, according to local police reports.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deep condolences to the families of the deceased, acknowledging the gravity of the tragic event. Among those who lost their lives was the individual operating the two-wheeler involved in the collision.

President Murmu conveyed her sympathies through a message shared on social media platform X, extending prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the unfortunate accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)