Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Claims Lives

A bus fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district resulted in the death of 12 individuals on Friday. The accident occurred after the bus collided with a two-wheeler. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the victims' families and wished for the swift recovery of those injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 08:37 IST
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh, a private bus bound for Hyderabad caught fire after a collision with a motorcycle, resulting in 12 fatalities early Friday. The accident took place near Chinnatekur in the Kurnool district, according to local police reports.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deep condolences to the families of the deceased, acknowledging the gravity of the tragic event. Among those who lost their lives was the individual operating the two-wheeler involved in the collision.

President Murmu conveyed her sympathies through a message shared on social media platform X, extending prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the unfortunate accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

 Global
2
NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing their families' welfare: Modi at Samastipur rally.

NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing the...

 India
3
Pakistan pull out of junior hockey World Cup to be held in India in November-December: FIH confirms to PTI.

Pakistan pull out of junior hockey World Cup to be held in India in November...

 Global
4
The team replacing Pakistan in junior hockey World Cup will be announced soon: FIH.

The team replacing Pakistan in junior hockey World Cup will be announced soo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025