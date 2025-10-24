Delhi Police Foil ISIS Plot: Two Arrested

Delhi Police have successfully thwarted a looming terror threat by apprehending two suspected ISIS operatives allegedly plotting to strike high-footfall areas in the capital.

The suspects, both named Adnan and originating from Bhopal, were detained after a strategic operation involving Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal, informed a senior police official.

Preliminary probes unveiled their connections with ISIS, underlining their plans for a major attack. Seized electronic devices and incriminating evidence corroborate their motives. Their arrest has potentially prevented a catastrophic incident in Delhi.

