Fatal Case of Mistaken Identity: Revenge Gone Awry in Delhi

Three individuals, including a minor, were apprehended for allegedly killing a woman and injuring another in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. The suspects intended to avenge an attack by wrongly targeting innocent victims due to mistaken identity. The incident has prompted police to continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:18 IST
Fatal Case of Mistaken Identity: Revenge Gone Awry in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic case of mistaken identity, three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman and wounding another in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area. The suspects were reportedly seeking revenge against a man but mistakenly targeted his acquaintances.

The incident occurred on a Thursday night when police discovered an unconscious woman with stab wounds near the site. The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Nirmala from Khajuri Khas, was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Another resident of Khajuri Khas, 30-year-old Firozi, also suffered injuries in the attack and is receiving treatment. Authorities are probing deeper into the case, aiming to recover the murder weapon and determine if other individuals were involved in the plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

