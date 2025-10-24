Heartache and Hope: Families Seek Closure Amid Body Handover in Gaza

In a heart-wrenching scene, Wahiba Shabat identified her son's body among the 195 Palestinian remains returned by Israel. Despite decomposed conditions, familial bonds confirmed Mahmoud Shabat's identity, sparking allegations of mistreatment as families gather at Nasser Hospital to seek closure, highlighting discrepancies in the ongoing body exchange.

Israel claims the bodies returned are those of combatants, a statement disputed by families and experts who question the legitimacy of such claims amid Israel's lack of identification and refusal to allow DNA testing in Gaza, raising concerns over potential violations of international laws during the ceasefire agreement.

The return of bodies amid the Gaza ceasefire deal brings mixed hope and distress. Forensic challenges complicate efforts to identify loved ones, with many remains showing signs of possible abuse, disputed combatant status, and calls for proper investigations, underscoring the emotional and judicial complexities facing affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)