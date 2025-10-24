Left Menu

Inquiry Demanded into Marathwada Doctor's Tragic Suicide

Political leaders Dhananjay Munde and Ambadas Danve call for an independent investigation into the alleged suicide of a woman doctor in Maharashtra. The deceased's allegations against police officials and work-related pressures raise concerns about systemic failures. A fast-track trial and external inquiry committee are demanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:41 IST
  • India

A demand for an independent investigation into the alleged suicide of a woman doctor from Maharashtra has been raised by NCP leader Dhananjay Munde and Shiv Sena's Ambadas Danve. The tragic incident involves serious allegations against local police officers, as mentioned in the deceased's suicide note.

The woman, found dead in a hotel room in Satara, wrote on her palm that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her multiple times, and another individual, Prashant Bankar, mentally harassed her. Leaders urge that the case should be handled by a special investigation team and processed through a fast-track court.

Danve criticized how authorities turned a blind eye, allegedly due to her regional origins, reinforcing the demand for an investigation by officials from outside Satara. Pressure from police and threats for altering medical reports were among the stressful experiences she reportedly faced at work. This raises concerns about a systemic issue requiring immediate address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

