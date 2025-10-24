Left Menu

Bar Brawl in Mangaluru Leads to Arrests and Injuries

Two men were injured in a bar brawl in Mangaluru's Surathkal area. The confrontation between Mukheed, Nizam, and four unidentified men escalated, leading to a stabbing incident. While four suspects have been arrested, the main accused are still at large as police continue their search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:47 IST
In Mangaluru's Surathkal area, a bar brawl turned violent, resulting in injuries to two men, police reported on Friday.

The altercation occurred Thursday night when Mukheed and Nizam found themselves embroiled in a heated exchange with four other bar patrons. The fight escalated upon taking it outside the establishment.

In the ensuing commotion, a knife typically used for cutting banners was involved, resulting in injuries to Nizam and Mukheed. Four suspects are now in custody, with efforts underway to locate the remaining attackers, notably Gururaj Achari and Ashok, who are currently evading arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

