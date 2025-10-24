Bar Brawl in Mangaluru Leads to Arrests and Injuries

In Mangaluru's Surathkal area, a bar brawl turned violent, resulting in injuries to two men, police reported on Friday.

The altercation occurred Thursday night when Mukheed and Nizam found themselves embroiled in a heated exchange with four other bar patrons. The fight escalated upon taking it outside the establishment.

In the ensuing commotion, a knife typically used for cutting banners was involved, resulting in injuries to Nizam and Mukheed. Four suspects are now in custody, with efforts underway to locate the remaining attackers, notably Gururaj Achari and Ashok, who are currently evading arrest.

