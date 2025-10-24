Turbulent Waters: U.S. Flexes Muscle in Caribbean Showdown

President Donald Trump escalated U.S. military operations in the Caribbean by deploying the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier group — a force far beyond what is typically used for counter-narcotics efforts. The deployment of additional warships, aircraft, and submarines is likely to heighten regional tensions, particularly with Venezuela.

This marks a significant step amid fraught relations with Venezuela, accused by Washington of drug trafficking and political destabilization. The Pentagon spokesperson, Sean Parnell, highlighted that the increased U.S. military presence aims to thwart activities endangering U.S. security in the Western Hemisphere.

The United States has already conducted several strikes against alleged drug vessels, with some casualties reported. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro warns of dire consequences if the U.S. intervenes. Meanwhile, tensions with Colombia's President Gustavo Petro have worsened, adding complexity to the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)