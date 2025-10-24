Left Menu

A Global Search: Choosing the Next U.N. Secretary-General

The United States has announced it will consider worldwide candidates for the next U.N. secretary-general, potentially causing dissatisfaction among Latin American nations who believe it is their chance to provide leadership for the U.N. The selection will begin shortly, with a focus on merit irrespective of region or gender.

24-10-2025
In a move likely to stir global interest, the United States has declared its intention to welcome candidates from around the world for the role of the next U.N. secretary-general. This decision could spark frustrations among Latin American nations who feel it is their rightful turn to lead the U.N.

The 10th secretary-general will assume office on January 1, 2027, with the selection process starting soon. The U.S. calls for a merit-based approach, disregarding traditional regional rotation and insisting on a broad candidate pool from different backgrounds, said Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea.

While the permanent five veto powers—Britain, China, France, Russia, and the U.S.—must concur on the final candidate, Latin America is expected to lobby fiercely for the position, considering the region's leaders like Michelle Bachelet and Rebeca Grynspan are already emerging as potential nominees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

