Left Menu

Global Hunt for Next U.N. Secretary-General Sparks Political Debate

The United States will consider candidates from around the globe for the next U.N. secretary-general, instead of sticking to the expected rotation to Latin America, leading to political tensions. Despite a push for diversity and merit, speculation arises on potential U.S. influence on the selection process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 00:38 IST
Global Hunt for Next U.N. Secretary-General Sparks Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced on Friday its intentions to consider global candidates for the next U.N. secretary-general position, potentially sidelining Latin America's expectations. Current U.N. agreements suggest that the next leader should come from the Latin American/Caribbean region, raising concerns among these nations due to the U.S.'s stance.

The formal race is anticipated to start with a call for nominations from the Security Council and General Assembly. As the pivotal decision draws near, Panama and others emphasize recognizing leadership from developing regions like Latin America. Selection remains heavily influenced by the five permanent council members: the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, and France.

Despite acknowledging Latin America's claims, Russia and the U.S. stress merit over regional rotation. Advocates argue for appointing the first female secretary-general, with Denmark stressing gender inclusion. The nomination process has yet to begin, but political maneuvering is underway, with candidates like Chile's Michelle Bachelet and Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan already in the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

 India
2
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

 India
3
Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

 India
4
BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025