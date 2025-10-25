Global Hunt for Next U.N. Secretary-General Sparks Political Debate
The United States will consider candidates from around the globe for the next U.N. secretary-general, instead of sticking to the expected rotation to Latin America, leading to political tensions. Despite a push for diversity and merit, speculation arises on potential U.S. influence on the selection process.
The United States announced on Friday its intentions to consider global candidates for the next U.N. secretary-general position, potentially sidelining Latin America's expectations. Current U.N. agreements suggest that the next leader should come from the Latin American/Caribbean region, raising concerns among these nations due to the U.S.'s stance.
The formal race is anticipated to start with a call for nominations from the Security Council and General Assembly. As the pivotal decision draws near, Panama and others emphasize recognizing leadership from developing regions like Latin America. Selection remains heavily influenced by the five permanent council members: the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, and France.
Despite acknowledging Latin America's claims, Russia and the U.S. stress merit over regional rotation. Advocates argue for appointing the first female secretary-general, with Denmark stressing gender inclusion. The nomination process has yet to begin, but political maneuvering is underway, with candidates like Chile's Michelle Bachelet and Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan already in the spotlight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
