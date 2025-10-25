Trump's Asia Tour: High Stakes and Uncertain Outcomes

U.S. President Donald Trump embarks on a high-stakes tour of Asia, testing his deal-making skills amid uncertain prospects for breakthroughs. With stops in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, Trump's trip represents his longest journey abroad since assuming office.

Key issues include trade tensions with China and strengthening ceasefire agreements in regions like Israel-Gaza and Southeast Asia. A critical meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping looms, yet significant resolutions appear unlikely, according to sources.

Attention also turns toward Trump's meetings with other leaders, including newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, where military and economic discussions are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)