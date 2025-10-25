Left Menu

Electoral Roll Controversy: Allegations of Voter List Tampering in Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission of India is set to begin a special intensive revision of Tamil Nadu's electoral rolls amid allegations of voter list tampering. A former AIADMK legislator claims his party's supporters were unfairly removed from the list. The matter has been brought to the Madras High Court.

The Election Commission of India has announced that a special intensive revision (SIR) of the Tamil Nadu electoral rolls will start next week, coinciding with upcoming state elections. This decision was relayed to the Madras High Court and aligns with similar electoral exercises in other states like Bihar.

A former legislator from AIADMK, B Sathyanarayanan, filed a petition alleging that 13,000 supporters of his party were wrongly removed from Chennai's T Nagar constituency voter list to favor the ruling DMK. He claims a discrepancy exists between the population and registered voters since 1998.

The Madras High Court has directed the Election Commission to consider these allegations and conduct a thorough re-verification of the T Nagar constituency voter list. The court has scheduled another hearing for next week, asking the EC to provide documentation related to the Supreme Court's decision on Bihar's electoral revision.

