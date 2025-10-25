Iron Rod Assault in Delhi: Personal Dispute Turns Violent

A shocking assault in Delhi's Sarita Vihar has come to light, where a man was allegedly attacked with an iron rod over a suspected tip-off about illegal construction. The incident, which occurred near Aali Extension on Mathura Road, resulted in severe injuries to Raghuraj Singh, a local resident.

Police received a call from Apollo Hospital, leading them to investigate the case. Preliminary findings revealed that Singh, employed at an MCD school, was intercepted in his car by two men on a bike who then assaulted him. The main suspect has been identified as Mohit alias Poli, with his accomplice yet to be found.

The attack appears linked to personal property disputes, specifically following a recent Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolition drive. A case has been filed, and efforts to apprehend the suspects are ongoing, according to DCP Southeast Hemant Tiwari.

