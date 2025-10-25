Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

A bus fire in Andhra Pradesh resulted in 19 fatalities, including a motorbike rider, after a collision. DNA profiling, taking 48 hours, is being conducted to identify victims. The charred bodies are being preserved in Kurnool Government General Hospital until their identities are confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:00 IST
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating bus fire in Andhra Pradesh left 19 people dead after a collision with a motorbike, sparking a desperate effort to identify the victims through DNA profiling.

The incident occurred early Friday at Chinnatekuru village, Kurnool district, with officials now indicating it could take up to 48 hours to complete the DNA profiling process.

The Kurnool district collector, A Siri, confirmed that samples from the bodies have been dispatched to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Vijayawada for analysis, as charred remains defy conventional identification methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025