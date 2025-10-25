Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway
A bus fire in Andhra Pradesh resulted in 19 fatalities, including a motorbike rider, after a collision. DNA profiling, taking 48 hours, is being conducted to identify victims. The charred bodies are being preserved in Kurnool Government General Hospital until their identities are confirmed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:00 IST
- India
A devastating bus fire in Andhra Pradesh left 19 people dead after a collision with a motorbike, sparking a desperate effort to identify the victims through DNA profiling.
The incident occurred early Friday at Chinnatekuru village, Kurnool district, with officials now indicating it could take up to 48 hours to complete the DNA profiling process.
The Kurnool district collector, A Siri, confirmed that samples from the bodies have been dispatched to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Vijayawada for analysis, as charred remains defy conventional identification methods.
