Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Case

The tragic suicide of a 28-year-old female government doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district has prompted demands for capital punishment. Accused of rape and harassment, a police sub-inspector and a software engineer face serious allegations recorded by the physician in a note left on her palm. The doctor, who was posted in Phaltan town, took her life in a hotel room on Thursday.

The victim had roots in Beed district but experienced alleged pressure to alter medical reports in her current post. Relatives disclosed that she repeatedly complained about harassment, but her grievances went unaddressed. "A medical officer tortured the lady doctor, forcing her constant autopsy duty," a kin claimed, stressing the urgency for justice.

In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging better protections for women and accountability for those implicated in the case. With political pressure mounting, Danve demanded intervention by the National Commission for Women, emphasizing the need for systemic change in handling such grievous cases.

