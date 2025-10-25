Tensions Rise as Ukraine Allegedly Targets Russian Dam
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region reported that Ukraine attacked a dam on a local reservoir, risking potential flooding. Vyacheslav Gladkov advised residents from two border settlements to evacuate. Belgorod, neighboring Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has faced attacks since the conflict's escalation in 2022. Kyiv has not commented on the incident.
- Country:
- Russia
The Belgorod region of Russia has been shaken by an alleged attack on a local dam by Ukrainian forces, as reported by the region's governor. The strike on the dam poses a severe risk of flooding in nearby areas.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, detailing the event on Telegram, urged residents in the neighboring settlements of Shebekino and Bezlyudovka to evacuate and seek temporary shelter, highlighting the potential danger of repeated strikes.
The Belgorod region, which shares a border with Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has been a focal point in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, which intensified in 2022. As of now, there has been no response from Ukrainian authorities regarding the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sudan's Top Clubs Find Refuge in Rwanda Amid Ongoing Conflict
Diplomatic Breakthrough on the Horizon for Ukraine Conflict
NCLT Denies Byju's Plea Amidst AESL Rights Issue Conflict
Zelenskyy's London Visit: A Crucial Summit Amid Ongoing Conflict
Russia Slams U.S. Energy Sanctions Amid Ukraine Conflict