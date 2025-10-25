Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ukraine Allegedly Targets Russian Dam

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region reported that Ukraine attacked a dam on a local reservoir, risking potential flooding. Vyacheslav Gladkov advised residents from two border settlements to evacuate. Belgorod, neighboring Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has faced attacks since the conflict's escalation in 2022. Kyiv has not commented on the incident.

  • Russia

The Belgorod region of Russia has been shaken by an alleged attack on a local dam by Ukrainian forces, as reported by the region's governor. The strike on the dam poses a severe risk of flooding in nearby areas.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, detailing the event on Telegram, urged residents in the neighboring settlements of Shebekino and Bezlyudovka to evacuate and seek temporary shelter, highlighting the potential danger of repeated strikes.

The Belgorod region, which shares a border with Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has been a focal point in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, which intensified in 2022. As of now, there has been no response from Ukrainian authorities regarding the allegations.

