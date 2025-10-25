Infant Sold to Scrap Dealer in Punjab Amid Drug Scandal
A couple in Punjab sold their six-month-old son to a scrap dealer, allegedly using the money for drugs. The incident was uncovered by the child's aunt. Police have recovered the child and arrested the couple. The Punjab child rights commission is involved in the case.
India
- India
A shocking case has emerged from Punjab's Mansa district where a couple, allegedly addicted to drugs, sold their six-month-old son to a scrap dealer for Rs 1.80 lakh, reportedly spending part of the proceeds on narcotics.
The disturbing incident came to light after the child's maternal aunt informed the police. Rapid action by authorities led to the child's recovery and the arrest of both families involved. The couple has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The Punjab Commission for Protection of Child Rights has intervened, issuing directives for the child's safe return and demanding a report by the end of the month. The child is now in the custody of the child welfare committee as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
