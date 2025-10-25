Left Menu

Infant Sold to Scrap Dealer in Punjab Amid Drug Scandal

A couple in Punjab sold their six-month-old son to a scrap dealer, allegedly using the money for drugs. The incident was uncovered by the child's aunt. Police have recovered the child and arrested the couple. The Punjab child rights commission is involved in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:48 IST
Infant Sold to Scrap Dealer in Punjab Amid Drug Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case has emerged from Punjab's Mansa district where a couple, allegedly addicted to drugs, sold their six-month-old son to a scrap dealer for Rs 1.80 lakh, reportedly spending part of the proceeds on narcotics.

The disturbing incident came to light after the child's maternal aunt informed the police. Rapid action by authorities led to the child's recovery and the arrest of both families involved. The couple has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Punjab Commission for Protection of Child Rights has intervened, issuing directives for the child's safe return and demanding a report by the end of the month. The child is now in the custody of the child welfare committee as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025