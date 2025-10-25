Dramatic Police Encounter in Delhi: Infamous Arms Supplier Injured
A notorious arms supplier, known for showcasing illegal arms on social media, was wounded in a gunfight with police in Delhi's Mehrauli area. The exchange of fire also left a police constable injured. The incident spotlighted ongoing police efforts to curb illegal arms trafficking in the city.
An infamously notorious arms supplier who flaunted illegal weapons online was injured during an intense exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers in Delhi's Mehrauli area early Saturday morning, authorities reported.
The confrontation also saw injuries to a police constable. Police had set up a barricade to intercept potential criminal activities following a tip-off about a suspect's movement in the vicinity.
The suspect attempted to escape but was eventually subdued after a brief shootout, which led to injuries on both sides. A collection of firearms and spent cartridges were confiscated from the scene as investigations continue.
