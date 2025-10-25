Dramatic Police Encounter in Delhi: Infamous Arms Supplier Injured

An infamously notorious arms supplier who flaunted illegal weapons online was injured during an intense exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers in Delhi's Mehrauli area early Saturday morning, authorities reported.

The confrontation also saw injuries to a police constable. Police had set up a barricade to intercept potential criminal activities following a tip-off about a suspect's movement in the vicinity.

The suspect attempted to escape but was eventually subdued after a brief shootout, which led to injuries on both sides. A collection of firearms and spent cartridges were confiscated from the scene as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)