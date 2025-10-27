Dramatic Police Encounter Thwarts Gangster's Cow Slaughter Plot
In Jagdishpur, a notorious gangster named Javed was injured during a police encounter while allegedly planning cow slaughter. Police recovered weapons and cow slaughter tools at the scene. Javed, booked under multiple criminal acts, is undergoing treatment before being jailed on several charges.
An alleged gangster was injured in a police encounter while reportedly planning cow slaughter in Jagdishpur.
The police, informed about two men preparing for cow slaughter, confronted the suspects, resulting in an exchange of gunfire where Javed, 40, was injured.
Javed, with a history of criminal activities, faces multiple charges following the incident.
