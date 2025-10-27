Tragic Accident on National Highway-31: Two Dead, Five Injured
A tragic collision on National Highway-31 resulted in two fatalities, including a teenager, and five injuries. The victims were returning from a temple visit when their tempo was hit by a truck, causing it to overturn. The truck driver fled but the vehicle was seized.
A tragic accident occurred on National Highway-31 when a tempo collided with a truck, leading to the deaths of two individuals and injuring five others. Among the deceased were Shubham Rajbhar, 15, and Ramashish Rajbhar, 40, both residents of Mata village. The incident took place when seven villagers were returning from the Vindhyavasini Devi temple.
The collision happened near Sarmadih village, causing the tempo to overturn. Local police, led by SHO Santosh Kumar Rai, promptly responded to the scene, transporting the injured to a government hospital. Unfortunately, Shubham and Ramashish were declared dead by medical officials upon arrival.
Authorities have taken swift action, with the Machhati police outpost in-charge Shyam Singh confirming the truck involved was seized. However, the driver managed to flee. The deceased bodies have been sent for postmortem examination as the investigation continues.
