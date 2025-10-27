Transgender Tensions Surge: Allegations of Torture and Suicide Attempts
The Indore police arrested an individual for allegedly torturing members of a transgender group and forcing them to drink phenyl. This incident resulted from a conflict between two factions of transgender persons. The accused, Raja Hashmi, was caught after hiding, while other suspects remain at large.
- Country:
- India
A man has been detained by Indore police for allegedly abusing members of a transgender group and coercing them to ingest phenyl, according to police reports on Monday.
The altercation between two transgender factions escalated dramatically on October 15, leading to 24 individuals from one faction consuming phenyl in a purported suicide attempt. Fortunately, they were hospitalized in time to avert tragedy.
Subsequently, those involved claimed that harassment from rival group leader Sapna Haji prompted their drastic actions, amid a backdrop of financial and power struggles. Suspect Raja Hashmi, arrested in Narsinghpur, faces multiple charges alongside Haji and other accomplices.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- transgender
- phenyl
- arrest
- Raja Hashmi
- Sapna Haji
- harassment
- police
- suicide attempt
- conflict
ALSO READ
Shiromani Akali Dal Accuses Police of Targeted Harassment in Tarn Taran Bypoll
Eviction Controversy: Udit Raj Accuses Government of Harassment
Eviction Controversy Sparks Caste-Based Harassment Allegations
Tragic Loss: Doctor's Suicide Unveils Harassment and Alleged Rape Scandal
High-Profile Harassment Allegations Stir Indian Police Circles