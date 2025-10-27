Left Menu

Transgender Tensions Surge: Allegations of Torture and Suicide Attempts

The Indore police arrested an individual for allegedly torturing members of a transgender group and forcing them to drink phenyl. This incident resulted from a conflict between two factions of transgender persons. The accused, Raja Hashmi, was caught after hiding, while other suspects remain at large.

Updated: 27-10-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 13:03 IST
Transgender Tensions Surge: Allegations of Torture and Suicide Attempts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been detained by Indore police for allegedly abusing members of a transgender group and coercing them to ingest phenyl, according to police reports on Monday.

The altercation between two transgender factions escalated dramatically on October 15, leading to 24 individuals from one faction consuming phenyl in a purported suicide attempt. Fortunately, they were hospitalized in time to avert tragedy.

Subsequently, those involved claimed that harassment from rival group leader Sapna Haji prompted their drastic actions, amid a backdrop of financial and power struggles. Suspect Raja Hashmi, arrested in Narsinghpur, faces multiple charges alongside Haji and other accomplices.

