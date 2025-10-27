Transgender Tensions Surge: Allegations of Torture and Suicide Attempts

A man has been detained by Indore police for allegedly abusing members of a transgender group and coercing them to ingest phenyl, according to police reports on Monday.

The altercation between two transgender factions escalated dramatically on October 15, leading to 24 individuals from one faction consuming phenyl in a purported suicide attempt. Fortunately, they were hospitalized in time to avert tragedy.

Subsequently, those involved claimed that harassment from rival group leader Sapna Haji prompted their drastic actions, amid a backdrop of financial and power struggles. Suspect Raja Hashmi, arrested in Narsinghpur, faces multiple charges alongside Haji and other accomplices.