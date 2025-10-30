Left Menu

Delhi High Court Advances Transparency in Commissioner Appointments

The Delhi High Court has allowed the formation of rules for appointing local commissioners in Delhi district courts. The New Delhi Bar Association has been actively advocating for these rules to enhance transparency. Approval by the Lieutenant Governor remains pending, but the court hopes for prompt resolution.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has made significant strides towards improving transparency in legal appointments by allowing the formation of rules for appointing local commissioners across Delhi district courts, according to a statement from the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA).

Tarun Rana, the NDBA secretary, emphasized the continuous efforts by the NDBA to ensure these rules are framed, highlighting the court's acknowledgment of pending approval by the Lieutenant Governor. This was noted during the October 28 hearing of a petition by Bar Council of Delhi member Rajiv Khosla.

NDBA president Nagendra Kumar reaffirmed the association's commitment, stating that they will persist in their campaign until transparent guidelines are established. The high court expressed its hope that this matter will receive the Lieutenant Governor's attention and requisite approval without delay.

